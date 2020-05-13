A Uniontown man is behind bars after he allegedly slashed a police officer with a knife after they were dispatched for a mental health call.
Keith Allen Frankenfield, 48, of 144 Oakland Avenue is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Uniontown City Police were called to his address at 10:30 p.m. Monday after he reportedly attempted to harm himself. Cpl. Jeremy Schult was the first to arrive, and Frankenfield allegedly swung a knife at him, causing a cut to Schult’s hand. Frankenfield was arrested and taken to Uniontown Hospital. Schult was also treated at Uniontown Hospital.
Frankenfield was arraigned Wednesday afternoon before Magisterial District Judge Michael M. Metros, who set bail at $50,000. He remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
