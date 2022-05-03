A Uniontown man allegedly stole an ambulance from a Connellsville hospital over the weekend, leading police on a short chase into Dunbar Township.
Police said they received a call around 8 p.m. Saturday that Marcello Greco, 52, left the mental health wing at Penn Highlands Connellsville (the former Highlands Hospital), driving off in an ambulance that was idling outside of the emergency room.
A responding police officer saw the ambulance on West Crawford Avenue with its rear floodlights on, and was able to confirm it was the stolen ambulance. When the officer activated his emergency lights to signal for the ambulance to pull over, police said Greco drove off.
According to the complaint, police pursued the ambulance, reaching speeds of nearly 70 mph, until an EMS supervisor was able to get another vehicle in front of the ambulance to slow it down.
Authorities said the vehicles slowly decelerated, forcing Greco to slow down, too.
The ambulance finally stopped near University Drive in Dunbar Township, where Greco was taken into custody.
He was charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing or eluding police, theft, obstruction of highways and disorderly conduct, and cited for careless driving.
An online docket for the case indicated Greco was denied bond because he is a risk to himself or others, escaped a mental health detainer and is “impaired.”
