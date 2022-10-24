Charges have been filed against a Uniontown man who allegedly choked a woman over the weekend.
Justin Garner, 38, was charged with strangulation on Saturday.
Around 9:30 a.m., state police were flagged down by Corrinne Shirey, who reportedly told them she was assaulted. Uniontown police responded to the scene at the intersection of South Mount Vernon Avenue and West Berkley Street and spoke to Shirey, who said she was staying with Garner at a home on Howard Lane in Uniontown. She told police Garner got upset with her and choked her. When he let her go, she ran out of the house, police said.
Officers took Garner into custody and he was arraigned and lodged in the Fayette County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Nov. 10 before Magisterial District Judge Jason Cox.
