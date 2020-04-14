A Uniontown man allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and her friends and family, picking them off “one by one” because she named him as a suspect in a burglary last week.
Nathaniel Lance Simms, 23, of Shady Lane was charged with retaliation against witness or victim, terroristic threats and harassment. State police issued a warrant for his arrest Monday. He has not been charged in an alleged burglary.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, Brittany Jackson was leaving Walmart Saturday evening when she saw Simms drive by in his vehicle. She then received a call from a blocked number, and said she recognized his voice threatening her and her family. He reportedly said he was on his way to “shoot up” her parents’ home.
Jackson told police she and Simms have been in an on-and-off relationship for 10 years.
