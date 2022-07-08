Charges were filed against a Uniontown man who allegedly held a woman in his home by nailing the door shut, and cut her with knives.
State police said they were called to the Uniontown City Police Department on Wednesday after Krystle Syed came there seeking help. Syed told police Eric S. .Williams, with whom she was in an on-again, off-again relationship, held her against her will starting on June 29.
Syed told police she was at a friend’s house that day when Williams, 55, came there and caused a scene. To calm the situation, she went with Williams to his home on Varndell Street and while they were walking there, Williams allegedly grabbed her and dragged her, telling her, “I’m not going to hurt you.”
Police said the two got into an argument the next day, and Williams grabbed a steak knife and a pocket knife, and charged at Syed.
She was stabbed and cut with both knives, causing two large lacerations — one on her chest and one of her back - as well as smaller cuts to her left hand, right arm and right leg, according to police. Police alleged Williams also punched Syed numerous times, causing bruising and swelling.
To prevent her from leaving, Syed told police Williams put screws in the frame of the home’s front door, essentially closing off any possible escape from the residence because it was the only door. He also pushed a large meat cooler in front of the door, and told Syed he did that so he could hear her if she tried to leave, police said.
She was able to leave Wednesday, after receiving a notice from Magisterial District Judge Jason Cox’s office regarding a warrant. After Williams read the letter, he told her she could leave, but said she must come right back to the home.
Police said Syed went to Cox’s office, and then walked to the Uniontown Police Department to get help.
While police interviewed Syed, they said Williams contacted her on her cellphone, asking why she was at the police station. Officers checked outside, but did not see him, according to court paperwork.
Syed was taken to WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital for treatment.
Williams was apprehended Thursday, arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning and placed in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $25,000.
He was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, simple assault, false imprisonment and harassment.
He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. July 20 before Henning.
