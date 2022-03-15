An arrest warrant has been issued for a Uniontown man who allegedly broke into a woman’s home after she recorded him violating a court order.
Uniontown Police filed charges against Javon Lamar Brown, 29, including criminal trespass, defiant trespass, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to Pershing Court at 10:29 a.m. Saturday, after a woman called 911 to say Brown kicked down her door and was in her home.
Before police arrived, Brown left.
Police said Marlene Michaux told them Brown was pounding at her back door and yelling that he wanted his phone back.
Michaux explained to police he was there because of an incident the night before. She showed them video of Brown at her back door, which included him throwing a large object at her rear window, according to the complaint.
Police said Michaux has a protection-from-abuse order against Brown. He is also subject to a trespass order that precludes him from being in Pershing Court, police said.
