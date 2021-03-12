A Uniontown man allegedly tried to gain access to Laurel Highlands High School Thursday by pretending he had business there as a medical professional, state police said.
Police reported that Shane Joseph Perrone, 29, was barred from Laurel Highlands High School and its property on Feb. 9, after he allegedly falsely identified himself as a teacher and tried to lecture a class of high school students.
On March 11, police alleged Perrone returned to the school, ringing the doorbell of the main building and telling school security that he was a medical professional who had business to conduct there.
School police said they recognized him at the door from the prior incident, according to court paperwork.
When police questioned Perrone as to why he was there, he said he needed to meet with one of the guidance counselors about a bullying investigation, and to make amends and apologize, authorities said.
Perrone is charged with defiant trespass and false impression of privately employed person. He awaits his preliminary hearing.
