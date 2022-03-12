Charges have been filed against a Uniontown man who allegedly had drugs and paraphernalia in his underwear when he was placed in Fayette County Prison.
Uniontown City Police charged Jeffery A. Thomas, 35, with possession of a controlled substance/contraband and manufacturing, delivery or possession with intent on Thursday.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were conducting surveillance in the west end of Uniontown at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday and saw a Ford Ranger driving along South Street with no registration lights.
A traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Evergreen Terrace and South Mount Vernon Avenue. Police said they found some drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Thomas was the passenger in the vehicle, and police said they discovered he was wanted on a bench warrant out of Fayette County.
Police searched Thomas and allegedly found a clear plastic baggie containing a white rock-like substance in his left sock, a black glass cylinder tube with burn marks and residue in his left pocket and a syringe in his right sock.
He was transported to the Fayette County Prison where prison staff recovered items from Thomas’s underwear including a canvas bag with the car key, cash and a tube with baggies that contained an off-white rock-like substance.
The substances were tested and came back positive for the presence of cocaine, according to court paperwork.
Thomas is scheduled for a hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jason Cox at 2:25 p.m. March 29.
He is free on $20,000 bond.
