A Uniontown man died from a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon in Luzerne Township.
State police said Damani Wilson, 19, was found at 270 Keeny Row Road. Trooper Robert Broadwater said police received the call about the incident at 1:57 p.m.
Broadwater said the incident is being investigated as a homicide and they are following every lead. As of noon Friday, they do not have anyone in custody, he said.
“We are following up on multiple leads,” he said, “but currently, we do not have a person of interest.”
Broadwater said no one else was injured and there is no danger to the public.
