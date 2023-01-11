Donut shop crash

Uniontown City Police

A Jeep Cherokee crashed into the Dunkin’ Donuts along Morgantown Road early Tuesday morning. State police reported that the vehicle’s operator drove the vehicle 20 feet into the building.

 Uniontown City Police

Charges are pending against a Uniontown man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol when he crashed his vehicle into a South Union Township donut shop early Tuesday morning.

