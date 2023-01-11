Charges are pending against a Uniontown man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol when he crashed his vehicle into a South Union Township donut shop early Tuesday morning.
Uniontown man drives vehicle into Dunkin' Donuts
- By Mark Hofmann mhofmann@heraldstandard.com
