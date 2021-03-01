Uniontown City Police charged a Uniontown man Monday for allegedly starting a fire in the basement of his girlfriend’s home at 189 S Mount Vernon Ave.
Roman Nathaniel Hunter, 26, was allegedly under the influence of drugs and became angry when his girlfriend, Mary Smith, wouldn’t give him money. Smith told police Hunter began to break items in the basement of the home. She said she then smelled smoke and walked into the basement to find Hunter lighting a blanket on fire.
Smith told police Hunter said he would “burn us all up.” Smith stated Hunter was trying to use the blanket to light a mattress on fire. Smith said she threw water on the blanket to put out the fire. Hunter fled when she said she was calling the police, according to court paperwork.
Police said the blanket had burn marks around it and was wet from the water thrown on it. There were seven other people in the building when Hunter started the fire, including three children, police said.
Hunter is charged with seven counts each of aggravated arson, arson, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person, three counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count each of causing catastrophe, arson with intent to destroy and risking catastrophe. He awaits his preliminary hearing.
