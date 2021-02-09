A Uniontown man was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after he allegedly moved and left his pets in his old apartment without fresh food and water, resulting in their death.
A neighbor told state police Thomas Randall Bowlen, 35, neglected his pets and left them former home on Church Street in Fairchance when he moved, and never came back to retrieve them.
Police reported they found a dog and cat dead within the apartment on Sept. 18. They did not see fresh water or food for the animals, and the apartment was in complete disarray and had unsanitary living conditions for pets, police said.
Bowlen faces two counts each of aggravated cruelty to animals causing death, neglect of animals for sustenance and water and neglect of animals for shelter and protection. He awaits his preliminary hearing.
