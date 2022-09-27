A Uniontown man faces nearly two dozen drug charges related to a search warrant executed at his home earlier this year.
Christopher Robin Griest, 37, is charged by Fayette County detectives with felonies of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and endangering the welfare of children. He also faces misdemeanors of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint, police served a search warrant at Griest’s home in the 400 block of Coolspring Street on April 14.
Court records indicate that police discovered about 158 grams of marijuana, 13 grams of suspected crack cocaine and small amounts of other substances. Police said three children were living in the home at the time.
District Judge Michael Defino released Griest on $50,000 unsecured bond. He is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Oct. 13.
