A Uniontown man is in Fayette County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bond after he allegedly fired a gun outside a Fairchance bar Friday.
Darian T. Harris, 24, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, prohibited possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, possession with intent to deliver drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Court paperwork alleged Harris got into an argument with another man at the Goal Post Bar, 89 N. Morgantown St., went outside and returned with a handgun. Police said Harris went back outside and fired the weapon several times.
Police located the vehicle Harris was in, and took him into custody. The complaint indicated police found the gun, two baggies of crack cocaine and a digital scale inside.
A 2014 aggravated assault conviction precludes Harris from possessing a firearm, according to the complaint.
