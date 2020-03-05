A man who was wanted on a warrant for homicide by vehicle in a 2017 crash in Nicholson Township was denied bail after he allegedly tried to escape police outside the county prison.
State police were escorting John Joseph Riggen Sr., 36, of Uniontown to Fayette County Prison in a patrol vehicle at about 2 p.m. Wednesday when he allegedly tried to run from troopers.
An arrest warrant was issued for Riggen Wednesday after he was identified as the driver in a high-speed crash that killed 62-year-old David Michael Elsbury of West Newton at 772 Woodside Old Frame Road May 19, 2017. Riggen ran from the crash and was taken into custody nearby. Police determined his blood-alcohol content was double the legal limit, and that he was driving about 90 mph in a 45 mph zone, court documents indicated.
After Riggen was arraigned on those charges before Magisterial District Judge Daniel C. Shimshock, a state trooper opened the vehicle door outside the jail on Court Street, and Riggen allegedly jumped out and fled on foot, saying “I’m not going to jail” as he was running. The trooper, Taylor Atkinson, chased him and caught up to him after about 50 yards and was walked to jail, according to the affidavit of probable caused filed in the case.
Riggen was arraigned again before Shimshock, who denied bail in that case because of the alleged escape attempt. He is facing one felony count of escape. Bail was set at $50,000 in the homicide by vehicle case.
