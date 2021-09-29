A Fayette County man filed a lawsuit against a contracted prison medical provider for allegedly denying him surgery for a hernia while he was incarcerated.
Attorney John F. Minzer filed the federal suit on behalf of Eugene Pratt, against Wellpath, which was formally known as Correct Care Solutions LLC.
According to the filing, Pratt was incarcerated in Allegheny County Jail when he developed an inguinal hernia in January 2019 and was provided a hernia truss, which is like a belt to temporarily relieve discomfort.
The lawsuit claimed the state Department of Corrections issued and enforced hernia guidelines that denied inmates with hernias individualized medical care except in emergency circumstances.
Minzer argued that the guidelines effectively prevented treatment.
After Pratt was transferred to a state prison, he filed a grievance for receiving ineffective medical attention, but it was denied. He was released from prison on Dec. 8, 2020, and still suffered from the hernia.
“Wellpath’s hernia policy is in blatant violation of the well-established medical standard of care for the treatment of hernias,” Minzer wrote.
Pratt is seeking judgment of an amount in excess of $75,000, along with all other relief permitted by law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.