A Uniontown man sued three state prison employees alleging he spent too much time behind bars.
Justin R. Teets, 29, alleged in the federal lawsuit that he was supposed to be released from the State Correctional Institution at Mercer on June 28, 2019, but was held until July 15, 2019.
Teets was serving a sentence on theft charges in a case from Fayette County Court.
The filing names three John Does, identified as a prison intake officer, counselor and records clerk.
Teets’ attorney, Charity Grimm Krupa, alleged those three individuals were responsible for calculating and reviewing release dates.
The suit alleged Teets suffered a loss of liberty, pain, suffering and emotional harm.
