A man is in critical condition and a teen is behind bars following an assault at a Uniontown home Monday night, police said.
Uniontown City Police allege Randall Vaughn Sheppard, 18, punched his mother’s boyfriend, Joshua Thomas, 41, who fell backward into a refrigerator and stopped breathing at 213 Evans Street at about 11 p.m.
Thomas was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. He remained in critical condition Tuesday afternoon, police said.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, Thomas and his girlfriend, Laura Thavenius, had been out hiking. When they returned home, Thomas and Sheppard “exchanged words” in the kitchen and “got into each other’s faces.” Thavenius told police they began punching each other, and she tried to break up the fight. She reportedly saw Sheppard punch Thomas and he fell into the refrigerator, then saw him “fall limp to the floor.” She saw his eyes roll into the back of his head, and Sheppard went upstairs to his room. She called 911 and began CPR, Officer Jamie Holland wrote in the affidavit.
Officer Terry Robatin was the first to arrive on the scene, and continued CPR until Fayette EMS arrived.
Sheppard provided a statement to police, saying there was an argument, and he blacked out and did not remember what happened. He told police he did not want to speak further about the incident.
Police charged Sheppard with aggravated assault and simple assault. He was arraigned early Monday morning before on-call Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Kasunic II, who set bail at $50,000. Sheppard remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
