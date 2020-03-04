A Uniontown man was convicted of voluntary manslaughter Wednesday in a 2017 shooting that occurred during a robbery gone bad.
A Fayette County jury deliberated for nearly four hours before returning the guilty verdict against Derek Lee Royster, 31.
On Nov. 27, 2017, five people planned to rob Royster at an apartment in Uniontown’s Pershing Court. He was called there, according to testimony, to sell them drugs; however, when they tried to rob Royster, he pulled out a handgun and shot Marquell L. Bailey, 25, twice in the chest.
His attorneys argued he did so in defense of himself, after he was ambushed, sprayed with mace and punched in the dark apartment.
“He was blinded, he was struck and then all hell broke loose,” defense attorney Phyllis Jin said referring to Royster firing his gun. “You have a right, ladies and gentlemen, to defend yourself.”
Assistant District Attorney Christina DeMarco-Breeden contended the self-defense argument didn’t hold up as Royster had a duty and an opportunity to run away before he started shooting. She told jurors he was a foot away from a door that was opened.
“Don’t reward that behavior by letting him walk,” DeMarco-Breeden said.
Voluntary manslaughter, under state law, is a killing committed in the heat of passion, and can also encompass imperfect self-defense.
DeMarco-Breeden also told jurors she believed the defense would attack the credibility of two commonwealth’s two key witnesses, Miranda Engle and Megan Bowlen. Both were present for the robbery, initially lied to police about what happened, and were heavy drug users. The women acknowledged those things during their testimony this week.
However, the prosecutor asked jurors to recall testimony that Royster had previously denied he was defending himself, telling a judge during a prior hearing that prosecutors couldn’t prove he was in the apartment at all because they only had the testimony of “two junkies.”
A hat left at the scene had Royster’s DNA on it, according to testimony.
In addition to voluntary manslaughter, jurors also convicted Royster of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of possession of a firearm.
They found him not guilty on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of recklessly endangering another person.
Royster will be sentenced Thursday.
He remains lodged in the Fayette County Courthouse without bail.
