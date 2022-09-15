A Fayette County jury found a Uniontown man not guilty of criminal homicide in the death of his mother’s boyfriend.
On Aug. 24, 2020, police alleged Randall V. Sheppard punched Joshua Thomas, who fell backwards into a refrigerator and lost consciousness.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, Thomas, 42, and his girlfriend, Laura Thavenius, returned home after a day of hiking to find a note from Sheppard’s probation officer on the door at their Evans Street home in Uniontown. Sheppard, 20, and Thomas exchanged words in the kitchen, and “got into each other’s faces,” police said.
The two began punching each other, and Thavenius tried to break up the fight. Police said Thomas fell into the refrigerator, and then fell limp to the floor.
He died at a Pittsburgh trauma center, where he was flown after the fight.
Jurors on Tuesday also acquitted Sheppard of a felony count of aggravated assault, but convicted him of simple assault by mutual combat, a misdemeanor charge.
At Sheppard’s preliminary hearing, his attorney Doug Sepic said there was “nothing in this case that would say it’s more than a fist fight between two guys.” Sepic did not return a call for comment on Wednesday.
Following the verdict, Sheppard was released on $5,000 unsecured bond.
Details of his sentencing were not available.
