Michael Wright

Michael Wright (left) was granted a new trial in the 2016 death of his daughter, Lydia Wright. A Fayette County judge found his attorneys should have challenged medical testimony that the child — whom prosecutors contended died of malnutrition and dehydration — weighed 10 pounds at the time of her death.

A Fayette County judge granted a new trial for a Uniontown father convicted of third-degree murder in his 23-month-old daughter’s death after updated medical determinations showed the child weighed more than the 10 pounds prosecutors contended.

