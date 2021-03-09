A Uniontown man was held for Fayette County Court on various charges associated with a September 2019 crash that killed a woman.
Redstone Township police alleged Zachary Connors, 33, was responsible for a two-vehicle crash that killed Sophie Huffman.
Police said Connors’ vehicle, a Jeep Patriot, hit Huffman’s Toyota Camry, went over the Camry and then flipped. Huffman, a passenger in the vehicle, was trapped in the car, according to court paperwork.
Police contended they found suspected heroin and a syringe in Connors’ car following the Sept. 29 crash on National Pike near Royal Road Extension.
On Monday, Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr. held Connors for court on charges of homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to deliver drugs.
He is scheduled for formal and April 15 and remains free on bond.
