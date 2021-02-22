A Uniontown man charged with criminal homicide in an Oct. 5 fatal crash told police he fled from them because he had an active warrant for his arrest, according to court testimony Monday.
An accident reconstructionist testified Dominique C. Kitchen, 29, was going 55 mph on a 35 mph stretch of Connellsville Street when he hit the side of a pickup truck, killing its driver, Elias Nickman, 57, of Uniontown.
State police were trying to pull Kitchen over for a traffic stop when he allegedly fled from them. In an interview after Kitchen’s arrest, he reportedly told police he was worried about what the police may do.
“He said he was scared of the cops because the cops were shooting (Black) people,” Trooper Kevin DeJulius testified at Kitchen’s preliminary hearing.
Kitchen is Black.
During the hearing, Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower played video from the police vehicle dashboard camera and a camera facing the parking lot of Mike’s Auto, where Nickman’s vehicle came to a rest, that displayed the car chase and subsequent collision.
Police said they found $60 worth of cocaine under the seat of the red Jeep Kitchen was driving. They reported that analysis of Kitchen’s blood revealed that he was driving under the influence of marijuana during the time of the collision.
During the course of the chase, police alleged Kitchen ran 10 stop signs.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock held 29 charges and citations lodged against Kitchen for court, including criminal homicide, homicide by vehicle, fleeing or eluding police, accidents involving death, involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person.
Kitchen is being held at Fayette County Prison without bail. His formal arraignment is scheduled for March 18.
Many of Nickman’s family attended the hearing, including his daughters and two sisters.
Nickman leaves behind his daughters, Dr. Victoria (Nickman) Eperjesi and husband Joseph of Rockville, Md., Eliza Nickman, Nina Nickman, and Elie Nickman, all of Uniontown; two sisters, Dr. Stephanie Nickman Triplett and husband Dr. Bruce Triplett, and Susan Sleighter and husband Robert Sleighter and their family, all of Uniontown.
