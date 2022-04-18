A Uniontown man is being held without bail for allegedly threatening to shoot three people on Easter Sunday, prompting a 90-minute standoff with police.
Raul Gallo, 60, faces three counts each of terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment, and one count each of recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.
Around 6:20 p.m., Uniontown Police were dispatched to a home on Murray Avenue, where Gallo had barricaded himself.
Police said Shatika Ford, Ernest Higgins and Patsy Palm, who is Gallo’s girlfriend, told them Gallo had a gun and threatened to kill all three of them and then kill himself. Before he barricaded himself inside, police alleged, Gallo got into a struggle with Palm and fired the gun.
“The shot went into the ground, so nobody was hurt,” said Uniontown Police Lt. Tom Kolencik.
Uniontown and state police surrounded the house, according to court paperwork.
“We had area very well sectioned off,” Kolencik said, adding that Sunday being Easter likely kept people indoors, so a crowd didn’t gather.
Kolencik, who is the department’s negotiator, was able to establish communication with Gallo. He said Gallo briefly came out of the home, but went back inside when he saw police.
After about 90 minutes of talking, Gallo came out of the home unarmed and surrendered peacefully.
“He never brandished the firearm and never threatened the officers,” Kolencik said. “Thank God, it ended peacefully.”
Kolencik said Gallo was taken for a mental health evaluation, and arraigned on the charges.
“He is going through a tough time,” he said. “Everyone did a great job and handled it in a professional manner to get Raul the help he needs.”
On-call Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock denied bond, with the reason listed as Gallo being a threat to himself and others, and because he is a flight risk.
Gallo is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 2:30 p.m. April 26 before Magisterial District Judge Jason Cox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.