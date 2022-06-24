A Uniontown man has been placed behind bars after he allegedly punched a woman in the mouth during an argument in Connellsville.
Connellsville police charged Vincent Julian Johnson, 32, with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr. on Thursday.
On the same day at 8:14 a.m., police responded to a call concerning an assault on South Carnegie Avenue. There, they spoke with Teann Ebner, who told them that Johnson walked into her place of work and started arguing with her. Police did not specify where Ebner works.
The complaint alleged Johnson punched her in the mouth, causing broken and loosened teeth, and a cut to her lip. Johnson denied doing so, police said.
He is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $10,000.
His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 7 before Haggerty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.