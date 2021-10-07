A Uniontown man was indicted by a federal grand jury on firearm and drug charges.
The two-count indictment unsealed Tuesday charges Donald Nicklo, 46, with possessing a firearm as a felon and possession of cocaine base.
The alleged offenses occurred on March 12.
According to court paperwork, Nicklo has a criminal record that stretches back to 1995 and includes state and federal drug charges. In 2004, he was also convicted of being a felon in possession of a gun in federal court in West Virginia.
Nicklo has not yet been arraigned in the case, but filings indicate the U.S. attorney’s office has requested he be detained in a federal facility.
