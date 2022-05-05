A Uniontown man was indicted by a federal grand jury on 13 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and production of material depicting sexual exploitation of a minor.
On multiple dates between April 4, 2010 and July 2, 2012, David Straitiff, 48, allegedly “persuaded and coerced ... a minor female known to the grand jury to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of such conduct,” federal prosecutors said. Between June 1, 2021 and Dec. 17, 2021, prosecutors alleged he possessed visual depictions involving minors engaging in sexual conduct.
The indictment was announced on Wednesday.
Straitiff also faces charges in Fayette County, filed last December. In that case, he was charged with sexually assaulting four girls starting in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.