State police arrested a Uniontown man Tuesday following a high-speed chase that started in West Virginia.
- By Jon Andreassi newsroom@heraldstandard.com
-
-
- 0
Thursday, May 4, 2023 1:48 AM
State police arrested a Uniontown man Tuesday following a high-speed chase that started in West Virginia.
Dylan Matthew Pickrel, 27, faces felony charges of fleeing an officer and flight to avoid apprehension, as well as multiple summary traffic violations.
According to the criminal complaint, at about 1:15 a.m. the sheriff’s department in Preston County, W.Va., attempted to pull over Pickrel for a traffic violation, but he continued driving north toward Pennsylvania.
Troopers set up spike strips at the intersection of Route 40 and Farmington-Ohiopyle Road in Wharton Township and deflated Pickrel’s tires. According to the complaint, he was driving 90 mph when he reached the intersection.
Pickrel was taken into custody without incident.
He was arraigned Tuesday morning before District Judge Michael Defino, who sent him to the Fayette County jail without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 16.
