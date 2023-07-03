A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon during a suspected home invasion at an apartment in Pershing Court in Uniontown.
Uniontown police said Elijah Fitzgerald was among several people who forced their way into the apartment around 2:19 p.m. Fitzgerald, of Uniontown, was shot and killed, and a woman who was inside the apartment was also shot, Lt. Tom Kolencik said Sunday.
“The apartment was occupied by a male and female,” Kolencik said. “It looks as though three people forced their way inside the home, and one of the three actors shot a female inside the home, causing a severe injury to her leg.”
Police did not say who shot Fitzgerald, nor did they publicly identify the woman who was shot. Kolencik said the woman was alert when first responders arrived, and was able to answer questions from police before she flown for medical treatment.
Kolencik said officers are awaiting the results of forensic testing to confirm who fired the rounds inside the apartment. He also said the man who was inside the apartment with the woman who was shot was taken into custody, questioned, and then released pending further investigation.
Kolencik said police do not know the identities or genders of the other two people involved in the suspected home invasion. Both were seen fleeing the area on foot after the shootings, according to police.
He said that the reason for the home invasion is currently unknown, and police are getting video from surveillance cameras in Pershing Court and at nearby homes and businesses. Officers are also talking to people who were in the area at that time.
State police assisted with forensic analysis of the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Uniontown police at 724-430-2929, or Crime Stoppers of Fayette County at 724-437-8477. Tips can also be given to Crime Stoppers via its Facebook page or on its website, crimestoppersfayettecopa.org.
