A 60-year-old Uniontown man died in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Monroeville Wednesday.
State police said David John Paull was a passenger in a tractor trailer that crashed through a guardrail, went down an embankment and caught on fire.
Police said the crash occurred after the front right tire of the truck “blew” and the driver, Shawn Eric McGregor, 47, of Brownfield, lost control of the vehicle.
McGregor was able to get out of the vehicle, according to report issued Thursday, but Paull was not. He died at the scene of the crash.
Traffic was detoured for several hours after the 1:30 p.m. crash.
