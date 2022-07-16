A Uniontown man pleaded guilty in federal court to charges that he sent videos of himself sexually abusing a young girl to an undercover FBI agent in Washington, D.C.
Zachary Bosh, 39, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Chief U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak.
Bosh was charged after he sent a series of live videos to an undercover agent through Kik, an instant messaging app on April 12, 2019. According to court paperwork, Bosh initiated a conversation with the agent, reportedly telling the agent he was 39 and the girl was 10, then sending the agent a series of live videos of him inappropriately touching the child.
Authorities said the child appeared to be asleep.
Agents matched the Kik account to Bosh and he was arrested that day.
When he is sentenced, Bosh could face a prison time of not less than 15 years, a fine not to exceed $250,000 or both.
