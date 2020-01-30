A Uniontown man has pleaded guilty in a woman’s 2016 shooting death.
On Thursday, Ronald “Raz” Andrew Crossland, 32, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, prohibited possession of a firearm and two drug charges before Fayette County Judge Joseph M. George Jr.
Crossland was attending a party along Farragut Street on the evening of Nov. 4, 2016, and was asked to leave following an argument.
After someone pushed him, Crossland brandished a firearm before leaving and fired shots outside of the building, with one of those striking Jacqueline Nicole Carey in the chest. Police said Carey had gone to the window to see what the commotion was outside.
Carey was pronounced dead at Uniontown Hospital, and Crossland was found sleeping on a couch in a home along Searights Avenue a few hours after the shooting.
In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors recommended a sentence of 12 to 24 years of incarceration with restitution to be made in the case, if any.
A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.
Crossland remains lodged in the Fayette County Prison.
