A Uniontown man has pleaded guilty to violating federal firearms laws.
Ryan Huffman, 33, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number before Senior U.S. District Judge Donetta W. Amrbose on Friday.
According to federal prosecutors, on Dec. 30, 2019, Uniontown police responded to a break-in at Huffman’s home. During a sweep of the home, officers saw ammunition, suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers also seized three guns with obliterated serial numbers.
Authorities said Huffman confessed the firearms were his.
When he is sentenced in December, Huffman could face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
He remains free on bond.
