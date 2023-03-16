A former Uniontown man was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison in federal court Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to charges of producing videos of him sexually abusing a child.
Uniontown man sentenced to 17.5 years for videos of child sexual abuse
- By Jon Andreassi newsroom@heraldstandard.com
-
-
- 0
Recent Headlines
- Connellsville earns diversity award for high female participation in computer science
- Local farmers market, working farm step into national spotlight
- Challenges filed against two Republican candidates running for Washington County commissioner
- Uniontown man sentenced to 17.5 years for videos of child sexual abuse
- Judge signs order closing Uniontown bar following shooting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.