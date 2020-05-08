A Uniontown man was sentenced to 115 months in federal prison for possessing a stolen firearm.
Charles Lynn, a convicted felon, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm in Northern District Court in West Virginia.
Authorities charged him with being in possession three stolen guns in Monongalia County, West Virginia in October 2018.
The case was brought against Lynn as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a federal program to reduce violent crime.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Monongalia County sheriff’s office and Pennsylvania state police participated in the investigation.
