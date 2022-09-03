A Uniontown man was sentenced to 13 to 30 years in state prison in the strangulation death of his girlfriend.
Steven Michael Strano, 34, pleaded guilty last month to third-degree murder in the March 2021 death of 33-year-old Brittany Spano. Uniontown police said Strano got into a fight with Spano at a home on Lenox Street, pulling her off of a bed, putting a plastic bag over her head and wrapping a comforter around her neck.
During Friday sentencing hearing, Jennifer Jackson recalled how excited her sister was when she started dating Strano. Jackson said Spano told her how much love Strano showed to both her and her daughters.
“Because of you our hearts are broken in a way that can’t be repaired,” Jackson said. Still, she thanked Strano for taking responsibility for her sister’s death and offered him forgiveness. “I can’t live forever with hate in my heart.”
Spano’s aunt, Mary Popovich, told Strano she was heartbroken to learn how her niece died — struggling to breathe and knowing what was happening.
“She had a beautiful smile, and that smile was taken away,” she said.
Like Jackson, Popovich and another aunt, Sue Mizak, also forgave Strano.
That sentiment was not echoed by Spano’s brother, Ryan Spano, and her father, Thomas Spano.
“I will never, ever forgive him for what he did to my mom and my siblings,” Ryan Spano said.
He said he and his sister had a close bond because they were the youngest of the family’s children.
“You took that from me,” he said.
Thomas Spano told Strano he ruined two families when he killed Brittany Spano — their family and his family.
“You had a choice to quit, but you didn’t,” he said, noting as long as he is alive, he hopes that Strano does not see a day of freedom. “God forgives, I don’t. Thirteen to 30 years isn’t enough.”
“What you’ve taken away from this family is unimaginable,” said Brianna Lewis, Ryan Spano’s fiancee. “I hope you remember every day the life you took. I hope her death haunts you like it haunts this family.”
Assistant Public Defender Matthew Jaynes told Judge Steve Leskinen that Strano did not wish to speak prior to sentencing.
Along with the third-degree-murder sentence, Leskinen also sentenced Strano in an unrelated case where he pleaded guilty to false statements for the purchase, delivery or transfer of firearm. That 30-to-60-month sentence will run concurrently with his sentence in Spano’s death.
Strano received credit for time served beginning on Dec. 29, 2021.
