A Uniontown man will serve up to 20 years in prison on voluntary manslaughter charges.
Derek Lee Royster, 31, was sentenced Thursday, the day after a Fayette County jury found him guilty of that charge, along with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of possession of a firearm in the Nov. 27, 2017 shooting death of Marquell Bailey, 25.
Bailey and four others planned to rob Royster of drugs in a Pershing Court apartment in Uniontown, according to trial testimony. When they tried, Royster pulled out a gun and shot Bailey twice in the chest, killing him.
During his sentencing, Royster, who struggled with sheriff’s deputies after the verdict was handed down Wednesday, apologized for doing so.
“I saw my mom break down,” Royster said, adding that he had sympathy for the Bailey family. “My actions don’t affect me, but (have) affected everyone else.”
President Judge John F. Wagner Jr. agreed that one action affected so many lives from Royster’s family to Bailey’s family, even to those who planned to rob him.
Wagner told Royster that if he didn’t respond to the call from the would-be robbers or take the gun to the apartment, he wouldn’t be in court.
Royster told the judge that he wasn’t selling drugs, that he was there to have sex with one of the women who was in the group that set him up.
“It wasn’t me being a drug dealer,” Royster said.
Wagner reminded Royster that he dismissed the drug charge against him as no drugs were ever recovered from the incident.
Assistant District Attorney Christina DeMarco-Breeden said numerous attempts were made to contact Bailey’s family to determine if they wanted to seek restitution from Royster, but the family had not responded.
Wagner sentenced Royster to 66 to 132 months at the State Correctional Institution in Waynesburg on the voluntary manslaughter charge, 18 to 36 months on the charge of aggravated assault and 36 to 72 months on the firearms charge, all consecutive, totaling 120 to 240 months.
Royster, who has been in prison since Nov. 30, 2017, received three days of credit for time served in the shooting case, because he was resentenced in other cases after his arrest.
