A Uniontown man living with epilepsy for over a decade has been on a mission to educate people while delivering a message of reassurance.
“Growing up with epilepsy was very difficult,” said Ricky D’Auria, 24.
Nearly 13 years ago, D’Auria was formally diagnosed with epilepsy, a neurological condition caused by sudden, brief changes in the brain’s electrical balance where the excess electrical discharges in the brain causes seizures.
The seizure types, frequency, time-span and seizure control vary from person to person, and D’Auria found, be pretty scary to those around him.
“In middle school and high school, a lot of people were scared to be my friend,” D’Auria said, adding that many, even teachers were unsure how to help him if he had a seizure in class. “And a lot of people were blatantly honest and said, ‘I don’t know how to deal with you, and I’d like to exit you from my life.’”
He added that he missed most of his senior year because of spending a lot of his time in a hospital through having cluster seizures.
“It was a lot of emotional and physical strain on my body,” D’Auria said.
Instead of being depressed about having epilepsy, D’Auria faced his condition head-on with positivity, which helped him get through surgeries. He moved forward in his life thanks to support from his family, friends and girlfriend, and by getting “Charlie,” a seizure-alert dog provided through the Epilepsy Association of Western & Central Pennsylvania’s (EAWCP) Oscar Project.
It also helped him get into motivational speaking.
About a year ago, D’Auria was speaking with a friend with the EAWCP, who told him about the difficulties of keeping an audience’s attention when speaking about epilepsy education.
D’Auria said an audience would pay attention to him if he were accompanied by “Charlie.”
“It worked out flawlessly,” he said.
During those motivational speeches, D’Auria said an accompanying technical or medical experts talks about helping people with seizures and spreading awareness.
D’Auria said he talks about his story and how seizures are scary things to see, but it’s important to remain confident and positive as both a patient and a bystander.
“I also talk about ‘Charlie’ and what he’s done for me,” D’Auria said.
While there are downsides to having a service dog like Charlie because, for example, a trip to a grocery store for a few items becomes three times as long with people constantly stopping him to ask about his dog.
“But in all honesty, Charlie is a God-send,” D’Auria said.
D’Auria said for the little kids like the first graders at schools, he focuses his speech around Charlie, but will get more in depth about his own story when speaking to higher grade levels.
“I like to give them a little of what I’ve been through, how it was difficult to get through, but how to stay positive,” D’Auria said, adding that he took part in five or six speaking engagements last year with schools in the area and companies in the Pittsburgh area.
Even though COVID-19 has caused many speaking engagements to dry up, D’Auria said he will always say yes to speaking before a crowd if asked or even one-on-one if someone would contact him through his Facebook page as long as it helps educate people about epilepsy.
“Ricky is one of the brightest success stories of our organization,” said Peggy Beem-Jelley, President and CEO of EAWCP. “He consistently leverages our services and works closely with us to fuel his exceptional can-do attitude. He is an outstanding role model for anyone living with epilepsy.”
“If everyone had a little more education under their belt and knew a little bit more and understood a little bit more, it wouldn’t be such a large problem,” D’Auria said about people’s fears over people with epilepsy having seizures. “Everyone should have a little bit of insight on it and learn a little about it.”
While he remains always positive that he’ll return to public-speaking engagements following the pandemic, he said the speaking engagements are just the tip of his iceberg.
D’Auria said his life experiences with people’s fears that even included some nurses he’s had in his time in and out of hospitals has inspired him to attend nursing school at Penn State University in the fall.
“I want to be one of those nurses that just walks in and wants to get to know the patients,” D’Auria said, adding that he wants to make that kind of change in someone’s life. “It’s something that’s really important to me, and I can’t wait to get started.”
To learn more of Ricky D’Auria’s story and more about epilepsy, visit www.eawcp.org/ricky-dauria-overcomes-seizures/.
