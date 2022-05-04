An arrest warrant was issued for a Uniontown man who allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend so she would sign over ownership of a car to him.
On Tuesday around 8:30 p.m., Uniontown Police responded to a home on Wilson Avenue for report of a woman who was pistol whipped by her ex-boyfriend and two women.
Police said the alleged victim, Amber Vansickle, went to the home of Antoine DeVaughn Baker, 29, to get the keys to her car back from him.
When she arrived, Vansickle was grabbed by two women identified in court paperwork only as Ashley and April. Police alleged Baker threw Vansickle to the ground by her hair, and the three punched and kicked her before smacking her in the back of the head with a pistol.
Vansickle reportedly told police all three had guns, and said Baker kicked her in the face while she was on the ground.
Police said Baker and the women grabbed Vansickle and forced her to go into Baker's home, where she signed a paper at gunpoint giving Baker and the women ownership of her car.
According to court paperwork, however, a check through Fayette County 911 did not return results for any vehicles owned by Vansickle.
Vansickle suffered injuries to her right hand and bruises with a minor head injury, and refused medical treatment.
Baker was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment before Magisterial District Judge Jason Cox.
