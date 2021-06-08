An arrest warrant has been issued for a Uniontown man who allegedly shot his sister’s boyfriend with a shotgun.
On Saturday, state police were dispatched to Mall Run Road in South Union Township for a man claiming to have been shot by another man.
Alcurtis Conyer Jr., 32, of Uniontown, told police that his girlfriend’s brother, Zakariya Diab Al-Balawi, 29, shot him with a 12-gauge shotgun.
Conyer told police he was on his Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle and was following his girlfriend to Duck Hollow Road in Menallen Township at 10:21 p.m. as she was picking up her children.
As the children were getting into her car, Conyer heard someone yelling his name, and he looked to the yard and saw Al-Balawi with a shotgun near his girlfriend’s car, court paperwork indicated.
He said Al-Balawi loaded the shotgun as Conyer tried to speed away on his motorcycle. Police said Conyer heard the sound of the shotgun going off and was able to see a flash from the gun as he rode away.
When Conyer felt his left leg and back start to burn, and he pulled in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant.
Police noted three small puncture wounds on Conyer’s left leg, one on his left tricep and one near the center of his back. The wounds were photographed at the state police station in Uniontown.
Multiple troopers searched the area for Al-Balawi, but were not able to locate him.
He was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, three counts of simple assault, four counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of disorderly conduct at Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries’ office.
