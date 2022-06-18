An arrest warrant was issued for a Uniontown man who allegedly robbed a Family Dollar store at knifepoint on Thursday.
Uniontown police said Eric Benedict Seisay, 36, faked a Jamaican accent when he ordered a store employee to take money from the city store’s register at 10:05 p.m.
Police said Seisay came into the North Gallatin Avenue store near closing time. When employees told him they were closing soon, he allegedly paid for some items and then pulled out a small pocket knife, stealing $218.
Employee Tina Schoch told police Seisay was a former employee at the store and had worked there for about one month. He wore a small face mask and had his hair covered, but Schoch told police she recognized Seisay as soon as he walked in. A second employee in the store, Donald Lynch, told police he’d known Seisay since he was 16 and also identified him.
Seisay faces charges of robbery, theft, terroristic threats and possession of a weapon.
