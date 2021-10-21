An arrest warrant was issued for a Uniontown man who allegedly took part in the theft of 13 firearms from a South Union Township home.
Robert Thomas Palmer, 38, faces 32 counts of theft, in a complaint filed by state police on Tuesday.
The charges stem from an incident along Connor Street where the alleged victim, Andrea Nicole Dunn, told police on June 18 that Leslie Ann Miller, 37, of Smithfield was at her home on June 17 with Palmer.
Later that day, Dunn went to her basement to do laundry and saw that her basement door was ajar, police said. She checked a room where her husband keeps his firearms and found the door open all the firearms gone.
Another man who was there during the alleged theft but has not been charged was recorded in a jail phone call saying that he, Palmer and Miller stole the guns from Dunn’s home.
Miller was also charged in the theft, and her charges were held for county court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.