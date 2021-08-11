A Uniontown man who had been recognized for heroism is now facing charges of rape.
Daylan Matthew McLee, 32, of Uniontown saved Uniontown City Police Officer Jay Hanley from a burning vehicle in a fiery crash in 2020, prompting a slew of awards. Last week, he was charged with rape of an unconscious victim and sexual assault for an alleged incident March 5 in Uniontown.
Lt. Tom Kolencik said McLee turned himself in to police. He was arraigned on his charges Monday. Court paperwork does not list an attorney for him.
“We can’t turn our heads to a crime based on what someone has done in the past, no matter who that person is or what that person has done,” Kolencik said.
On Father’s Day in 2020, Hanley was responding to a call when he crashed near McLee’s house, shattering his leg and becoming trapped in the vehicle. McLee ran out of his house and worked with other officers to free Hanley from the vehicle.
Officials are now mulling how to handle the acknowledgements McLee received. The Uniontown City Council voted to declare June 21 “Daylan McLee Day” in honor of the anniversary of the rescue. The Fayette County commissioners named an award in his honor, the Daylan McLee Hometown Heroism reward, and made him the first recipient. McLee was also granted a citation from the Pennsylvania State Senate.
Commissioner Dave Lohr said the board will discuss how to proceed, but said they would likely not take any action until the case has concluded.
“We wouldn’t do anything until something was solid. In our country, you’re innocent until proven guilty,” he said.
Uniontown Mayor Bill Gerke declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation.
Magisterial District Judge Michael M. Metros set bail at $50,000 unsecured, meaning he was not required to post bail as a condition of release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.