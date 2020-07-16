The Fayette County commissioners established an award to honor the man who rescued an injured police officer from a car fire.
On Thursday, the commissioners presented Daylan McLee with a hometown heroism award that now bears his name.
The award stated that on June 21, McLee, through a selfless act of unbelievable bravery, rescued injured Uniontown City Police Officer Jay Hanley when Hanley became trapped in his burning patrol vehicle following a crash in front of McLee’s home near the intersection of Fayette Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
While the City of Uniontown had officially declared June 21 as Daylan McLee Day, the commissioners awarded McLee with the now-named Daylan McLee Hometown Heroism Award.
“This award will be presented to any future citizen who commits a lifesaving act of heroism in Fayette County, honoring both the recipient and McLee’s legacy as a fearless hometown hero,” read Commissioner Vincent Vicites.
McLee, who arrived in person to accept the award, said he hopes what he did changes the mindset of people, he hopes it leads to something more and he appreciates the award.
In other business, the commissioners adopted two resolutions concerning the Community Development Block Grant.
A total of $790,136 will be available for the county and the nine competitive townships of Bullskin, Dunbar, Georges, German, Luzerne, Menallen, North Union, Restone and South Union primarily for the county’s broadband expansion initiative, and a competitive grant for $2.5 million through the same program to also be used for Fayette County’s broadband expansion initiative.
In other business, the commissioners:
n Approved the Appalachian Regional Commission grant application for the construction of additional hangars at the Joseph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport for $200,000. Commissioner Scott Dunn said the grant is non-matching.
n Approved to authorize the solicitation of bids to renovate the county's public defender’s office, the district attorney’s office and the commissioner’s office to comply with Center for Disease Control’s social-distancing guidelines.
n Announced the Hard-to-Recycle event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, at the Fayette County Fairgrounds.
n Congratulated Fayette County Sheriff James Custer for being named as the president of the Pennsylvania Sheriffs Association on Wednesday.
(1) comment
It's awesome that the city recognized the brave act that Mr. McLee did on that day. He deserves every accolade both locally and nationally.
