Uniontown police said they do not suspect foul play in the death of a city resident whose body was found in Redstone Creek Monday.
The body of Harold Shaffer, 64, was found in the creek behind Uniontown Public Library near Jefferson Street around 4:30 p.m. Lt. Tom Kolencik said two children walking along the railroad tracks found Shaffer, who had a broken ankle.
“We’re suspecting he may have hurt his ankle and fell headfirst into the creek, possibly hit his head and drowned,” he said.
Kolencik said Shaffer checked himself out of the hospital earlier Monday against medical advice.
He said there was no evidence Shaffer was assaulted, and an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.
