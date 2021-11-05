On the day police arrested a Uniontown mother for criminal homicide in the overdose death of her 11-year-old son, officers alleged she was in possession of 23 stamp bags of heroin.
In court paperwork filed Wednesday, Uniontown City Police filed additional charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia against Ashleigh Elizabeth Lee, 35.
Police arrested Lee on Oct. 28, alleging her son died in August after ingesting drugs she kept in her home on Collins Street.
The boy, who has not been identified in charging documents, went to sleep around 5 a.m. Aug. 12, and when Lee checked on him around 10:30 p.m., she found him cold to the touch and unresponsive.
During their investigation into the boy’s death, police allegedly found various drugs and paraphernalia around the house, and said Lee admitted to them that she was using drugs.
An Oct. 27 autopsy report indicated the 11-year-old died of acute, combined lethal drug toxicity of fentanyl, heroin and morphine, and police arrested Lee the following day.
When two city policemen took her into custody, they searched her and allegedly found 23 stamp bags in her possession.
Police said they tested the powder in the bags and found they contained heroin, leading to the new set of charges.
In connection with her son’s death, Lee faces charges of criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was denied bail in the homicide case, and remains in the Fayette County Prison awaiting preliminary hearings in both cases on Nov. 9.
