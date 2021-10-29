Criminal homicide charges were filed against a Uniontown woman whose 11-year-old son allegedly died of a drug overdose while in her care.
Ashleigh Elizabeth Lee, 35, was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros on Thursday.
On Aug. 12, police and EMS personnel were called to Lee’s Collins Avenue home at 10:35 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive child who was cold to the touch. According to court paperwork, Lee refused to perform CPR on her son.
When police arrived, they said Lee was on the porch and a 13-year-old boy was carrying the 11-year-old into the living room.
Neither boy was identified by name in court filings, and police did not specify if the 13-year-old was also Lee’s child.
The 13-year-old told police he last spoke to the 11-year-old around 5 a.m. before the boy went to bed, adding that it was normal for the boy to stay up all night and sleep all day. The elder boy reportedly told police the boy had been awake for two days to see if he could do it.
Police said the 13-year-old told them he woke up around 1 p.m. and saw the 11-year-old lying face-down with his arms crossed and his head on his arms.
Lee told police she last spoke with her son at 4 a.m., when she went to bed. She said she looked in on him around 2 p.m. and believed he was asleep.
Lee said she tried waking the 11-year-old at 10:30 p.m. and found him cold to the touch and unresponsive, so she called 911.
She also told police the 11-year-old had been throwing up for the past three to four days and had a fever. Police said she told them she’d given him over-the-counter medication and planned to take him to the doctor or the hospital.
Police said Lee allowed them to search her home, and told them there were drugs in a change purse. The change purse contained stamp bags of heroin and was found in the bedroom, police said.
She also told police that she was the only adult at the home, and was the sole caregiver of the two children.
Police also found a Ziplock bag containing fentanyl, two white bags containing heroin and fentanyl and another bag containing fentanyl, all of which along with drug paraphernalia were located in places where the 11-year-old would have access to them, the complaint alleged.
On Oct. 27, police received the autopsy report, stating that the cause of death to be acute, combined lethal drug toxicity of fentanyl, heroin and morphine.
In addition to criminal homicide, Lee also faces charges of endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was also denied bail and placed in the Fayette County Prison.
In July, Lee’s son, Shawn Lee, 18, died after being allegedly stabbed by Christopher Steven Gaydos Jr., 15, of Springfield Township. Gaydos is awaiting a preliminary hearing in December.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Lee at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 9 before Metros.
