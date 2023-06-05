Uniontown native Zane Breakiron, a police officer in Morgantown, W.Va., was killed in a single-vehicle accident while off duty over the weekend.
Breakiron, a K-9 handler approaching his seventh year with Morgantown Police Department, was involved in the crash late Friday night or early Saturday morning, according to MPD. The cause of the accident is pending investigation by the Monongalia County sheriff’s department.
The police department issued a press release Sunday announcing Breakiron’s passing.
“This loss has impacted every member of the Morgantown Police Department. We express our sincere sorrow and condolences to Zane’s family and loved ones,” the release said.
Friends took to Facebook over the weekend, sharing shock, grief and stories of a man called by those who knew him “authentic” and a “true leader.”
“He was literally one of a kind,” said Santino Guzzo, a firefighter for South Union Township and longtime friend of Breakiron’s. “The biggest thing about Zane: You didn’t even have to call him. He just showed up. He was just that person if you needed somebody to lean on, he was there; if you needed somebody to joke around with, he was there. When he was in your life, he was in your life.”
Guzzo said it’s important to note he wasn’t Breakiron’s best friend - he had a close, core group of friends - but said the enthusiastic dancer and young man with a zest for life made everyone feel like his bestie when they were together.
“Everybody wanted to be friends with him. He just never had a bad moment. No matter what was going on, he was smiling,” Guzzo said.
Breakiron was committed in his friendships, to his family and to him communities. He campaigned hard for his father Garrett Breakiron, who is running for South Union Township supervisor, and played a large role in the Fayette County Reagan Republicans group.
“Zane always made sure he was always learning,” said Guzzo. “He was a God-fearing man, he was a police officer and he touched thousands of people. His famous words were always, ‘It’s gonna be OK,’ and then he’d smile at you. He was always having fun, he way always happy.”
That smile, that effervescence and Breakiron’s penchant for music made the rounds on social media, where friends shared photos and memories Sunday.
Breakiron, who graduated from Laurel Highlands Senior High School in 2008, was a star athlete. He was an all-conference football player, an all-state wrestler and four-year track and field letter winner. He was ranked third in the country for high school javelin throwers.
He threw one season at the University of Tennessee before transferring to the University of Florida, where Breakiron earned a degree in Family, Youth and Community Sciences.
In 2016, Breakrion became a law enforcement officer with the Morgantown Police Department. He was ranked patrol officer first class at the time of his passing.
“We were both first responders so we understand things, we understand why things happen sometimes. There’s no explanation for this,” Guzzo said. “His friends and family have all gained .. a great guardian angel.”
