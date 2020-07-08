Uniontown native Kristen Oleksik trains for survival.
As a police officer in Phoenix, it’s part of her job.
Turns out that training also comes in handy to play a game of “Ultimate Tag.”
The 2001 Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School graduate will be a competitor on tonight’s 9 p.m. episode of the Fox show, which pits three women and three men against a group of “pro taggers” in an amped up game of tag.
“It was such a crazy experience,” Oleksik said.
A longtime competitor, Oleksik said running obstacle-based Spartan Races had always been on her bucket list. She set her mind to doing one, and when all of her friends dropped out, she looked to her dad, Mike, a former Uniontown firefighter.
“I told him it was just a 5K with some obstacles,” she said, laughing.
The two have since done 27 Spartan Races together – including the sprint, super and beast iterations, which increase in mileage and obstacle difficulty.
It was, in part, her involvement in those races that led producers of “Ultimate Tag” to reach out to her.
“I have an Instagram and post a lot of photos of dad and I doing training together,” she said.
Showrunners sent her a message asking if she’d be interested in participating.
“The police officer in me thought, ‘Oh, this is a scam’,” Oleksik said.
But she did some research and found that it was wasn’t, and accepted the invitation.
She and her parents were flown to Hollywood for 16 days, where Oleksik filmed her parts of the show on the same soundstage as the “Harry Potter” movies.
“Ultimate Tag” is played over three rounds.
Three women and three men compete separately against the taggers in the first two rounds to earn points.
The first round, called “chase tag,” sees three taggers attempt to remove strips similar to flags from contestants’ bodies as they run through a U-shaped course. The second round, “dodge tag,” pits runners against two taggers in an obstacle course. The taggers try to stop them from pressing a scoring button.
Points are given out in each round depending upon how long the contestant lasts, how many flags they have left or how many points they score. The man and woman with the fewest points are eliminated at the end of the two rounds.
Contestants then go on to play a third round – either “revenge tag” or “dome tag.” The latter requires them to be in a structure suspended 30 feet over the ground as they try to avoid being tagged.
The final round is called The Ultimate Showdown.
Two taggers stand at the ready to try and take contestants’ tags while they negotiate toward a beam that leads to a button that stops the clock.
The man and woman with the fastest time each win $10,000.
The show is hosted by NFL football players and brothers J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt.
T.J. and Derek Watt both play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Oleksik said dad and mom, Helen, brought their Terrible Towels with them when the show was being filmed.
While she’s used to obstacles, Oleksik said the speed of the taggers was a challenge.
“Speed was my biggest problem, but I had the drive, I had the grit. Even if it took me all day, I was going to do it,” she said.
The 37-year-old said she’s always been an adventurer interested in pushing herself. For her 18th birthday, she decided to skydive. She also spent a year as a race car driver. And before she went to the police academy, she worked as a crime scene investigator.
In the future, Oleksik said she and her dad would love to compete on “The Amazing Race,” a CBS staple where contestants travel the world completing tasks and challenges, facing elimination if they finish last.
While she couldn’t reveal if she won “Ultimate Tag,” Oleksik’s episode, titled “Higher, Better, Faster, Stronger,” premieres at 9 p.m. tonight on Fox.
