A Uniontown native raised over $900 to pay for lunches and snacks sent to Uniontown Hospital, and a local nursing facility.
Ami Coyle, a fitness professional living in New York and a former Radio City Rockette, has been teaching dance and fitness classes via Zoom since the pandemic caused gyms and other businesses to shut down.
Although the gyms have reopened in New York, many of her clients are still more comfortable taking part in the virtual Zoom sessions.
When New York hospitals were working at capacity during the pandemic, Coyle decided to have an extra Zoom class with three other teachers, donating any money raised to area hospitals, and she was able to raise $1,300, which she turned into care packages for emergency room and intensive care unit hospital employees.
With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, Coyle started thinking of her hometown of Uniontown and contacted her cousin, an employee of Uniontown Hospital, to see if they were willing to have meals prepared and donated to those frontline workers.
Coyle decided to hit up her email client list of around 100 people and throw in an extra class where any tips and donations would go to a special cause. Her goal was to raise $300 to send meals to the hospital.
“I told them this will go to the hospital where I was born as the town was hit hard,” Coyle said.
She held the 45-minute class on the Saturday before Christmas with around 13 people from different states, and quickly exceeded her goal by raising $935.
“I was surprised because it was such a quick decision to have it,” Coyle said of the workout session. One woman from Long Island, New York donated $120. “They’re just the kindest people.”
Coyle contacted Rizz’s in Uniontown to make the meals to donate to the hospital in the ER and ICU on both Monday and Tuesday of last week.
“The staff so appreciates Ami taking the time to do this donation class for the hospital,” said Janie Harkins, the clinical manager of the Uniontown Emergency Department and Coyle’s cousin.
Harkins said she and the staff were amazed to see the group of people who participated were from several different states like New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
“They all donated to make our day a little brighter,” Harkins said, adding that the food was so plentiful that meals were provided for staff members throughout the hospital providing care for COVID-19 patients. “Their show of support through this challenging time means so much to all of the staff.”
Coyle said they even have some money leftover and are trying to find a bakery to send some baked goods to Mount Macrina Manor. She said she hopes the donation will remind people that others need a little extra love , especially this time of year and especially this particular year.
“It’s such a bad time for this to be happening, especially around Christmas,” she said.
